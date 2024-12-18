NUC Approves 10 New Programmes For KWASU

Share

…VC elated, lauds staff for hard work, commitment

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 10 new programmes to be run at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, from the 2024/2025 session.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ag. Director, University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu.

The approval, which is contained in a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, and signed by the Commission’s acting Director of Academic Planning, Abubakar M. Girei, on behalf of the Ag. Executive Secretary, said the approval was based on the results of assessments from the resource verification visit carried out by panels of experts to the proposed academic programmes.

The approved programmes are B.Sc. Estate Management; B.Sc. Geography; B.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning; B.Sc. Mining Engineering and B.Sc. Marketing.

Others are B.Sc. Sociology; B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies; B.Sc. Physiology; B.Sc. Human Anatomy and B.Sc Cyber Security.

The letter, dated December 10, 2024, said the programmes are to be in full-time mode, urging the University to provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programmes.

In his reaction to the approval of the NUC, the Vice-Chancellor of KWASU, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, described it as timely and a reflection of the University’s readiness to train quality human resources that will impact society.

While the approval brings the undergraduate programmes run by KWASU to 80, Professor Jimoh lauded the staff of the institution for working assiduously to secure approval from the regulatory commission.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"