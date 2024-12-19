NUC Approves 10 New Academic Programmes For KWASU

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 10 new academic programmes for the Kwara State University, Malete, which are expected to commence from the 2024/2025 session.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu.

The approval, which is contained in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, and signed by the Commission’s Acting Director of Academic Planning, Abubakar Girei, on behalf of the Acting Executive Secretary, said the approval was based on the results of assessments from the resource verification visit carried out by panels of experts on the proposed academic programmes.

The approved programmes are B.Sc Estate Management; B.Sc Geography; B.Sc Urban and Regional Planning; B.Sc Mining Engineering and B.Sc Marketing. Others are B.Sc Sociology; B.Sc Criminology and Security Studies; B.Sc Physiology; B.Sc Human Anatomy and B.Sc Cyber Security.

