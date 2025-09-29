NUC Announces Nationwide Recruitment 2025 

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced the commencement of a nationwide recruitment exercise to fill various vacancies at its headquarters in Abuja.

In a public notice issued on Friday, the Commission invited qualified Nigerians to apply for openings across officer, confidential secretary, and clerical or auxiliary staff cadres.

“The recruitment exercise is open to all eligible Nigerians who meet the advertised requirements. Applications are free of charge and must be submitted through the official careers portal,” the notice read.

Interested applicants are directed to visit careers.nuc.edu.ng or nuc.edu.ng for detailed application guidelines.

The Commission emphasized that applications must be submitted within six weeks of the announcement, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further screening.

For the officer cadre, the available positions are Senior Officer (CONTISS 9), Trainee/Officer I (CONTISS 8), and Trainee Officer II (CONTISS 7). According to the NUC, candidates for the Senior Officer role are expected to hold a PhD in a relevant discipline or a Master’s degree with at least six years of post-qualification experience, while additional professional certifications will be an advantage. Applicants for Trainee/Officer I must possess a master’s degree or a first degree with a minimum of three years of relevant experience, while Trainee Officer II candidates are required to have at least a first degree in a related field.

The Commission is also recruiting for Confidential Secretary I (CONTISS 7). This position requires a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Secretarial Studies and three years of post-qualification experience.

Clerical and auxiliary roles are also open, including Assistant Cameraman, Data Processing Assistant, Artisan/Craftsman such as carpenter, plumber, electrician and air-conditioning mechanic, as well as Lift Operator and Motor Driver/Mechanic. Minimum qualifications for these positions range from First School Leaving Certificate to ‘O’ Level certificates with trade test credentials, supported by relevant technical training or work experience.

Established in 1962 and given statutory powers in 1974, the NUC oversees accreditation, licensing of new universities, and the enforcement of quality standards across Nigeria’s 283 recognised universities, comprising 72 federal, 67 state and 168 private institutions.