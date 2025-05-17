NUC Accredits 28 Academic Programmes For Zamfara State University

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted accreditation to all 28 academic programmes presented by Zamfara State University, Talata-Mafara.

According to a statement issued by the university’s management, the accreditation exercise took place between February 16 and 26, 2025.

This follows the release of the NUC’s 2025 accreditation results for academic programmes across Nigerian universities.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Yahya A. Zakari, announced on behalf of the management and Senate that 20 programmes received full accreditation with excellent scores, while 8 others earned interim accreditation.

“This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the delivery of quality education,” Prof. Zakari stated.

Some of the accredited programmes include BNSc. Nursing Science, BSc. Public Health, BSc. Physiotherapy, BSc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc. Computer Science, BSc. Biology, BSc. Geology, BSc. Mass Communication, BSc. Economics, and BSc. Electronics.

Others are BA History and International Studies, BA English, BA Islamic Studies, BEd. Primary Education, and BEd. Early Childhood Education, among others.

The university’s management expressed profound gratitude to the Zamfara State Government for its unwavering support, which was pivotal to the successful accreditation exercise.

In particular, the university commended Governor Dauda Lawal for his responsiveness to the institution’s needs, noting that the provision of necessary funding and resources significantly contributed to meeting all accreditation requirements.

Management also extended appreciation to the university community—especially faculty, staff, and students—whose dedication and collective effort made the achievement possible.

“This milestone not only enhances the reputation of Zamfara State University but also reaffirms our commitment to providing quality education that meets both national and international standards,” the statement added.

