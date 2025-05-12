NUC Accredits 17 Courses At Sa’adu Zungur Varsity

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the accreditation of 17 courses at Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), marking a significant milestone for the institution.

A statement issued by the University’s PRO, Auwal Hassan, at the weekend, indicated that the accredited courses span various faculties and departments, including Accounting, Business Administration, Law, Pharmacy, and Sciences.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Fatimah Tahir, expressed confidence that this accreditation will help achieve the university’s mission and vision of academic excellence.

She appreciated Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for his support to the university. This accreditation enables SAZU to compete with other universities nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to quality education and producing impactful graduates.

