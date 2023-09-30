NUAHP Joins Labour Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has also announced its readiness to join the planned nationwide strike instituted by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the Federal Government’s failure to adhere to its demands following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking in a letter, dated September 28, 2023, the NUAHP urged its members to collaborate with organised labour under the aegis of the NLC and TUC during the planned industrial action scheduled for October 3.

NUAHP encouraged pharmacists, physiotherapists, medical laboratory scientists, imaging scientists/radiographers, medical social workers, optometrists, clinical psychologists, orthotists/prosthetists, speech therapists, medical physicists, ECG/EEG specialists, dental technologists, occupational therapists, health information management practitioners, dental therapists, dietitians, and other allied health professionals to participate in the indefinite strike.

READ ALSO:

The letter signed by the General Secretary, Comrade Martin A. Egbanubi reads, “I have the directive of the President, Comrade (Pharm.) Kamal Alhassan Ibrahim to inform you that the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) at an emergency National Executive Council virtual meeting held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2023 passed a resolution to join the Nigeria Labour Congress to declare an indefinite strike action commencing from 00 hours on Tuesday, 3rd October, 2023,” the letter reads.

“The joint press conference addressed by the National Leadership of both NLC and TUC on the same day made public the two centres’ NEC resolution on the indefinite strike action.

“Thus, the action is inevitable if the Federal Government fails upon the expiration of the notice of strike ultimatum by mid-night Monday, 2nd October 2023 to make a pronouncement on palliatives and other policy actions to ameliorate the economic hardship imposed on the workers and masses by the removal of fuel subsidy.”