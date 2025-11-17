NTTS&E 2025: NANTA, NATOP To Partner Organisers On Leveraging Presidential Directive

Ahead of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo 2025, the organisers have disclosed their partnership with the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NATOP) and the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators towards realising the Presidential Directive on leveraging the twin sectors of tourism and transport to develop the nation’s economy.

This development was made known by the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Organising Committee of NTTS&E 2025, Otunba Abiodun Odusanwo, in a press statement of the annual event that is scheduled to hold between December 2 and 3, 2025, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to Odusanwo, who is also the National President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), the two leading Nigerian tourism bodies – NANTA and NATOP- would as part of the two-day event, host a Special Industry Session.

The press statement reads in part: ‘‘The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA) and the National Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) are collaborating to host Special Session at the 2025 National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo which has a Sub-Theme: Deepening Synergy Between Tourism and Transportation for Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Development, an offshoot of the main Theme of the 2025 Summit: Tourism Transportation Connectivity: Accelerating the Synergy for National Socio-Economic Growth and Development.

‘‘NANTA and NATOP will host travel agents, tour operators, airlines, road and rail transport companies, logistics providers, tourism boards and relevant MDAs to participate fully in the Session and the broader Summit. Their inputs are essential in framing an inclusive tourism-transport agenda that supports the federal government’s goal of economic diversification.

‘‘The joint initiative is part of the broader objectives of the 2025 National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo of laying emphasis and a strong statement on the Theme – Tourism Transportation Connectivity: Accelerating the Synergy for National Socio-Economic Growth and Development, which aligns with the Presidential directive for inter-sectoral collaboration between tourism and transportation.

He further noted; ‘‘This joint session is aimed at deepening the long-needed synergy between tourism and transportation sectors to unlock the full economic potential of domestic and international travel in Nigeria. The Session will also delve into Transport Synergy: Building a Connected Economy Through Travel and Mobility, and spotlight key barriers, policy gaps, and opportunities for collaboration between tour operators, travel agents, transport operators and government stakeholders.

Discussions at the joint session are also expected to be centred on ways of: Creating seamless travel experiences through integrated tourism-transport infrastructure; Tackling bottlenecks in domestic flight connectivity, interstate mobility, and destination access; Facilitating better partnerships between tour operators and transport service providers; Advocating for tourism-inclusive transport policy frameworks; and Unlocking new jobs and business opportunities in the travel value chain.

Leadership of both bodies emphasised the importance of this collaboration, saying it is time for the public and private sectors to align in strategy and execution of all travel transportation matters of the country.

They further stated that travel agents and tour operators are critical to the tourism economy, but without adequate transport infrastructure and policy support, the sector cannot thrive. This session at the Summit, therefore, gives us a platform to shape practical solutions to the teething challenges inherent in the sector.

The session will feature panel discussions, case studies, and engagement with transport regulators, tourism policymakers and private investors, all geared toward building a stronger, more connected travel ecosystem.