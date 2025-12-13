NTTS/E 2025: Stakeholders Create Roadmap For National Devt Leveraging Tourism, Transportation

It was the eighth edition of the Nation- al Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo 2025, which witnessed the gathering of stakeholders from both the government and private sector of transportation, tourism, aviation and allied industries, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, for two days to brainstorm on the theme; Tourism and transportation Connectivitiy: Accelerating the Synergy for National Social Economic Growth and Development.

It was an industry stakeholders event organised by the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) with a comprehensive collaboration of both the public and private sector.

In his welcome address on the first day of the event, Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Organising Committee of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo and President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), Aare Abiodun Odusanwo, said the aim of the annual gathering was to strengthen the synergy between tourism and transportation as well as explore the interdependency among MDAs and private sector organisations to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development of the Nigerian economy. Odusanwo further noted that NTTS/E has come a long way, with communiques from the Summits serving as guides and roadmap for national policies on tourism and transportation.

He also expressed appreciation to both private and public sector participants, exhibitors, guests, speakers and collaborators for their trust, confidence and continued participation in the Summit since inception in 2018. He noted that this has greatly encouraged the annual hosting of the Summit for the economic good of the country via inclusive cooperation, collaboration and partnerships.

The two-day summit was formally declared open by the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, who was represented by the Director Overseeing Office of the Department of Domestic Tourism Promotion, Mr Sunday Bisong.

She commended the organisers for providing the platform where the pivotal needs of the country’s public and private sectors in collaboration, coordination and connectivity to unlock the full potential in tourism, transportation and creative economy are being discussed, explored, and actionable propositions made.

She reiterated the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to infrastructure development and inter modal transportation systems so as to enhance accessibility to the nation’s tourism potential across all regions of the country.

This, according to her, include evolving policies that integrate all developmental parametres that guarantee intensive economic growth of the nation and help to strengthen the linkages among key sectors to facilitate tourism business operations at all levels. Goodwill messages were made by a number of the special guests at the Summit, including the Directors General: Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA); and National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR);

Executive Secretaries:

Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); and Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC). Also, the President of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN); and Conservator General of the National Parks Service.

Technical session

The technical sessions of the Summit dwelt on the main theme, with different papers on different aspects and subthemes delivered by a number of experts and professionals on the subject matters.

Some of the insightful and thought-provoking papers presented included; Standard and Policies: Panacea to Sustainable Tourism and Transportation Development; Driving Economic Growth through Private Sector Participation and Destination Development Projects;

Human Capital Development and Capacity Building in the Tourism and Transportation Sector; Community-Based and Inclusive Tourism as a Vehicle for Social Integration and Empowerment; Unlocking Investment Opportunities in Tourism Transport Corridors; and Sustainable Management of Marine Resources for Blue Economy Growth;

Some of the highlights distilled from the avalanche of presentations included; That the 2025 National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo is an avenue to deepen the connectivity between Tourism and Transportation for accelerating the synergy for National Social Economic Growth and Development, and equally seeks to explore measures for collaboration and inter dependency among MDAs to achieve sustain- able socio-economic growth and development;

That there is poor adherence to standards and appropriate guidelines among transport and tourism operators, poor and negative media reports about Nigerian society which hinders the growth and development of the tourism sector; The over reliance on foreign standards against our local standards and the lack of policy implementation constitute barriers to the social economic growth and development in the sector.

That the transportation landscape in Nigeria is fraught with challenges such as; dilapidated transport infrastructure and the lack of transportation for tourism create a serious challenge for safe travels and tourism development in the country; That There is less priority among stakeholder’s towards investing in modern technology to ease the challenges faced in transportation and travels for tourism purpose.

Highlights the challenges of depleting capacity, and limited capabilities on the part of some professionals, attitudinal barriers from tourism operators, and rising crime rates on public transport, which hinder progress and discourage investment in the tourism sector; Weak and ineffective regulatory frameworks to ensure safe, secure, and efficient transportation services that meet international standards;

That there are various investment opportunities in the transportation, travels and tourism sectors, but the challenges of limited skills and capacities in this area have hampered the progress in tourism development; Neglect of Community-Based tourism, poor transport infrastructural decay, have made some tourist sites inaccessible, insecurity that spread fear among the tourist, poor manpower at the local level, limited skills and education among the locals and the problem of policy (framework) inconsistency in the sector;

and that there is limited awareness and appreciation of the benefits of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) among the Nigerian populace. Many individuals still prioritise traditional degrees over vocational training, leading to a mismatch between available job opportunities in tourism and transportation and the skills possessed by job seekers.

Communique

At the end of the two-day Summit, a communique was issued with noted resolutions and recommendations for implementation by both government and the private sector operators that are geared towards unlocking the huge potential of the sectors, with the aim of making Nigeria a global destination.

Some of these recommendations include; a call on NIHOTOUR, NCAT, NTDA, NBTE AND ITPN to develop curriculum content for entrepreneurship, skill acquisition and capacity building programmes that will enable youth and women to have access to needed skills for tourism business operations and investment activities;

A charge to FMACT&CE, ITPN, NBTE, FMT, FMA&AD, NIHOTOUR, NCAT, FTAN to improve national policy framework for a pragmatic synergy in various skills and capacity building programmes in the development of the travel-tourism, hospitality and transportation industry;

The Summit also tasked SON, FMAC- T&CE, FTAN, ITPN, NTDA, NIHOTOUR, and all stakeholders to collaborate to standardise and implement effective standards and guidelines for domestic tourism sector; A charge to FMT, FMACT&CE, ICRC, FMW, FTAN to increase investment in transportation infrastructure supported by public-private partnerships through strong synergy among all stakeholders;

FMT, FMACT&CE, FMA&AD, NBTE, NCAT, NIHOTOUR were tasked to implement comprehensive training programmes under the NBTE that focus on upskilling personnel in tourism and transportation as well as prioritise the establishment of vocational training centres that provide practical skills training aligned with industry needs to improve capacity and enhance capabilities in the sector;

Also, the stakeholders stated that the federal government should collaborate with states and local community stakeholders to develop heritage management framework and empower Community-Based Inclusive Tourism (CBIT) to champion tourism business at grassroots level for sustainable development in the sector;

The need to resuscitate Local Government Tourism Committees to ensure local stakeholders participate fully to enhance solution pathways in addressing the myriad of challenges in the sector at the grassroots level was stressed, with the local governments called on to implement it.

The importance of increase investment of digital opportunities in travel ticketing, cashless mobility and visitor analytic and digital cultural platforms as a way to grow the tourism transportation sector were also canvassed.