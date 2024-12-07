NTTS/E 2024: Keyamo, Musawa, others canvass collaboration to drive economic growth

Share

The need for collaboration between tourism and transportation sectors alongside other aligned industries in driving economic growth took the centre stage at the recently concluded National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo (NTTS/E) 2024 held at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with the Ministers of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), and Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, leading the charge.

It was the seventh edition of the annual summit with the theme; Tourism, Transportation Connectivity: Accelerating the Synergy for Economic Development. It was attended by a cross section of operators in tourism and transportation sectors, as well as other operators and government officials.

The ministers and others stressed on the need for an improved synergy between policy makers and private operators in both sectors. This is as, the two ministers noted that the link has ‘gone beyond mere convenience.’

The two-day event featured panel discussions and paper presentations, with over 200 participants in attendance while the exhibition component attracted about 20 exhibitors from the public and private sector players in the transport and tourism sectors and aligned industries.

In his goodwill message, Keyamo, who was represented, assured of his administration’s commitment to deepening synergy between the transportation and tourism sectors, as according to him, this is key to further unlocking the full potential of both sectors and by extension, stimulate economic growth by also unlocking tourism’s full potential in the country.

He said, “The theme of this summit resonates deeply with our Ministry’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and promoting synergy between the tourism and transportation sectors.

“We believe that by working together, we can unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s tourism industry, create jobs, stimulate economic growth and showcase our country’s unique cultural and natural attractions to the world.’’

While Musawa, who was also represented, noted that backing programmes like the NTT Summit ‘is a powerful force for growth.’

According to the minister, improved connectivity not only brings people closer but also fosters inclusivity, driving trade, investment, and cross-cultural exchange, which she stated range from developing rural areas through accessible transportation routes to enhancing cityscapes with state-of-the-art travel systems.

This is as she disclosed, “With improved transportation networks whether by air, road, rail, or waterway, tourism will thrive, opening new markets, creating jobs, and contributing significantly to our nation’s GDP.

“The ripple effects of investments in the tourism, art, culture and creative economy sector are massive and enormous as they bring about increased foreign direct investment, local entrepreneurship, and strengthened cultural exchange that brings Nigeria to the forefront of global tourism.

“I believe Nigeria’s tourism sector holds the promise of being a key driver for economic diversification, especially as we look beyond oil-dependent growth.

“By strengthening the synergy between tourism and transportation, we can create a sustainable economic model that uplifts our communities and showcases the best of Nigeria to the world.

“Together, through coordinated efforts, investment, and innovation, we can transform Nigeria into a premier tourist destination, spurring economic growth and creating opportunities for all.”

The National President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), who also doubles as Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Organising Committee of the NTT Summit, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, explained that this edition of the summit has integrated a series of key plates in the industries ‘whose operations are of immense importance to the general tourism and transportation activities which many are not aware of but are, one way or the other, linked and connected for greater success of the sectors.’

According to him, “In hosting the 7th edition of the Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo this year, organizers took cognizance of the vital documents that the past six editions have produced in the form of communiques and seeks to bring into effect their implementation as roadmaps to give the industry players the leeway to play their respective roles in the most appropriate ways that guarantee the best economic benefits for the country. He said this year’s Summit is to reaffirm the need for synergy and collaboration in areas of operations of the tourism transportation sector for national economic growth and development, as he reeled out some of the presentations expected as sub-themes of the Summit during plenary sessions.

Odusanwo stressed that NTT summits has since inception in 2018, offered the platform for public and private sector stakeholders, producers and consumers in Nigeria and Africa to come together, share ideas, experiences, exchange knowledge and showcase their skills in the growth, development and promotion of the nation’s economic endowments, this time, by promoting the ideals of the value chain inherent in the tourism transportation sector.

