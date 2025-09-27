NTTS 2025 To Consolidate On Building Economic Ecosystem For Nigeria To Thrive

The Main Organising Committee for this year’s National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo (NTTS) 2025, has stepped up preparations for the hosting of the annual event, with a promise to leverage the successes of passed editions of the transportation and tourism event, which is in its eighth year.

Scheduled to hold at the Palme D’or Event Centre, Garki, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the theme; Tourism and Transportation Connectivity: Accelerating the Synergy for National Social Economic Growth and Development; spanning December 2 and 4, 2025, with a pre-event – City Walk – slated for November 29, 2025.

With 1, 200 participants from across the value chain of tourism, aviation, transportation and allied industries, as well as government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), with the lead Ministries of Tourism, Aviation, and Transportation as well as the Blue Economy, it will create a platform for businesses and vendors within the sectors to exhibit their products and services, amid different conservations and dialogues on the theme and sub themes, by leading subject experts and operators.

Speaking on the annual event, the President of Institute of Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN), Otunba Abiodun Odusanwo, who is also the Chairman, Main Organising Committee, in charge of the event, noted that this year’s edition would be a notch higher than the previous editions, noting that it will feature among others stimulating discourses and expositions that are geared towards enlightening, educating and exposing the various operators to developing trends in their different sectors.

To this end, Odusanwo noted; ‘‘The National Tourism Transportation Summit, now in its 8th year, is an occasion for key decision-makers in the tourism and transportation value chain to come together and discuss key issues to help drive the industry forward. It is also an opportunity to work with the relevant industry associations, key players, companies, organisations, parastatals, agencies and ministries.

‘‘It is rated as the “foremost” gathering in terms of both content and networking for combined tourism and transportation, the event has typically provided a space to discuss important topics based on new and developing paths towards the future.’’

The ITPN President further noted; ‘‘it is an annual tourism and transportation industries combined event created to strengthen synergies and promote economic and sustainable development of both industries and allied sectors. It is a gathering of senior executives, decision makers, and associations that offers you a unique opportunity to meet with international regulatory and policy setting bodies, embassies, regulators, decision makers, influencers, specifiers, employers and investors to showcase and market your services and products to relevant and highly engaged delegates covering Aviation, Maritime, Railways, Airport Operators, Road Transportation, National and International Travel communities, tourism and hospitality ecosystem.

‘‘There is an opportunity for everyone, organistions, associations, ministries, agencies and companies to attend, exhibit and sponsor to maximise the event’s potential to benefits.’’

On the mission, vision and goals of the event, Odusanwo stated, ‘‘NTTS attracts, sustains, connects and advances stakeholders and key players in strengthening the growth of tourism and transportation industry. Our goal is to promote access to solutions and information, and also, expand opportunities for the industry players in tourism and transportation sectors.

‘‘NTTS strives to provide leadership in Africa’s tourism and transportation community, and create an exceptional experience for the participants, exhibitors, agencies, companies and countries.’’