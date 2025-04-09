NTTF Selects Eight For ITTF Africa Hopes Challenge

Share

After six days of intense training, culminating in a two-day tournament under the guidance of ITTFcertified coaches, the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has selected eight players—four boys and four girls—to represent Nigeria at the 2025 ITTF Africa Hopes Week and Challenge, scheduled for July in Lagos.

The training session, held at the National Training Centre of the National Stadium in Lagos from April 2 to 7, saw the participation of 25 cadet (U-12) players from across the country.

Supported by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and ITTF Africa, National Hopes Week provided young athletes with valuable knowledge and experience to aid their development in the sport.

In the boys’ singles, Samson Joshua of Kogi emerged victorious, defeating Umar Ayoola of Oyo 4-2. In the girls’ singles, Elizabeth Emelike of Abia triumphed over Deborah Faleye of Edo with a 4-1 win.

All semifinalists in both the boys’ and girls’ singles events were selected to form Team Nigeria for the continental Hopes Challenge. Joining Joshua and Ayoola in the boys’ squad are Lagos’ Juwon Ogunshakin and Habib Adebayo.

The girls’ team will include Lagos State’s Semilore Owoiya and Emmanuella Ahaibu, alongside Emelike and Faleye.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

