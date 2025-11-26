NTS To FG: Prioritise Health Funding, Modernise Hospitals

The Nigerian Thoracic Society (NTS) has called on the Federal Government to scale up investments in health-sector funding, hospital infrastructure and regional medical facilities to boost respiratory care outcomes across the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 32nd Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference, held in Lagos, the society urged authorities to establish fully equipped regional centres of excellence to improve diagnosis, treatment and research in respiratory medicine.

The statement, signed by NTS President, Prof. Musa Babashani, and Secretary General, Dr. Abiona Odeyemi, stressed that modernising hospital infrastructure is essential to meeting Nigeria’s growing burden of respiratory diseases.

It also encouraged hospital administrators to strengthen documentation practices to generate local data that can support emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

With the conference themed “Harnessing Technology to Advance Equitable Respiratory Care in Nigeria,” participants, including physicians, researchers and public health experts from within and outside the country, examined how technology and AI can transform respiratory and critical care. Delegates agreed that while AI can enhance diagnosis and treatment, it cannot replace healthcare professionals.