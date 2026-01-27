NTPIC Continues Stakeholder Engagement, Meets Tax Advisory Institutions

The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC) has continued its stakeholder engagement program by convening a high-level consultative session with leading tax advisory firms, professional bodies, and institutional representatives to support the effective implementation of Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws.

The institutions were represented by their national presidents, while the advisory firms were represented by their senior tax partners.

Addressing the session, the Chairman of the NTPIC, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, noted that the success of the reforms would depend largely on effective change management rather than policy design alone.

He emphasized the importance of clear communication and public trust and reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to engaging sub-national governments through the Joint Revenue Board and other institutions to harmonize interpretations, build capacity, and ensure alignment across federal and state tax administrations.

Participants broadly welcomed the reforms, describing them as timely, structural, and aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal framework rather than driving short-term revenue gains. Discussions were situated within the Federal Government’s broader reform objective of improving long-term fiscal sustainability, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

While acknowledging the robustness of the legislative framework, participants stressed the need for consistent interpretation across institutions and clear operational guidelines to prevent fragmented enforcement.

They advised that implementation should be supported by deliberate, coordinated, and simplified public education strategies that clearly communicate the impact of the reforms on individuals, small businesses, and corporates, while reinforcing principles of fairness, proportionality, and national development.

In concluding, Mr. Tegbe thanked participants for their engagement and reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to structured consultation and the timely resolution of identified concerns.

The NTPIC Chairman was joined at the meeting by the Chairman of the Stakeholder Engagement Subcommittee, Barrister Ismael Ahmed; the Chairman of the Technical Subcommittee, Mr. Ajibola Olomola; and members of the NTPIC Secretariat.