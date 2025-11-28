NTIFE 2025: Musawa Calls For Partnership, Investment In Nigeria’s Tourism Assets

…to transform Nigeria into global destination

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannah Musa Musawa, has reiterated the call for strategic partnerships and collaboration with the private sector in the drive to transform Nigeria into a global destination for tourism and business.

This is as she invites investors to invest in Nigeria’s cultural tourism and creative assets, noting that Nigeria is hugely endowed with diverse assets and human capital that can compete in the global market, with the government committed to driving sustainability.

Musawa made this disclosure and commitments during the eighth edition of Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIF) 2025, organised by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for private sector operators in tourism, with the theme, National Tourism Investment and Global Partnership, and sub-theme of Investing in Nigeria’s Tourism Future.

Speaking at the one-day event held in Abuja, Musawa said NTIFE is not just a platform bringing people together to create Nigeria’s cultural wealth, “but to invite you to join us in transforming that wealth into lasting economic growth and global impact.”

According to her, with the creation of the Ministry, “we are signalling a renewed commitment to positioning culture, tourism and creative industries as central pillars of our national development. Under this vision, our sector aims to contribute 100 billion US dollars by 2030 and generate over two million jobs for the youth”

Musawa also spoke on the efforts of addressing deficits in infrastructure and policy framework that have been the bane of the sector.

She disclosed some of the materials and infrastructure framework put in place by her Ministry to address some of the deficits.

To achieve this, she called on investors to invest in the cultural tourism and creative assets of the country, noting the importance of strategic partnerships to actualise the desired goals.

“Today, I extend a call to you all, investors, stakeholders, and partners. Invest in Nigeria’s heritage, creativity and natural beauty. Partner with us in building world-class cultural hubs, heritage sites, resorts, creative cities, entertainment infrastructure, and more,” said Musawa.

Adding, “Collaborate with us to nurture talents, promote our heritage globally, and create opportunities for millions.”

To this end, she noted that her Ministry is ready to partner with organisations that would bring value to the table, saying the Ministry is presently signing Memoranda of Understanding with states across the country and corporate bodies in line with the Presidential directive of employing Private Public Partnership (PPP).

Musawa then charged the operators to engage with her Ministry, saying, “I urge you to engage with the Ministry to see what we are doing and how you too can add value to it.

“Together we can transform Nigeria into a global destination hub where culture meets commerce, tradition meets innovation, and where our diversity becomes a source of pride, unity, and prosperity.”