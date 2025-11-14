NTIFE 2025: FTAN names Kolade-Otitoju as keynote speaker

Ahead of its Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) 2025, the Federation of Tourism As- sociations of Nigeria (FTAN), has named Mr Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, Head of Current Affairs, TVC News, Lagos, as the Keynote Speaker for the 8th edition of event.

Other speakers confirmed for the one- day forum include: Lolo Ngozi Ngoka, Managing Consultant, Zigona Advisory, Thematic Lead, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Group, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG); Mr Victor Kayode, President, Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI); and Prince Philip, General Manager, Kogi State Hotels Board.

NTIFE is slated for Friday, November 28, 2025 at Army Headquarters (AHQ) Command Event Hall, Near Command Guest House, Asokoro, Abuja. Forum and Exhibition opens by 10:00am. The forum, with the theme; National Tourism Investment and Global Partnership, is expected to bring together state governments, investors, policy- makers, tourism professionals, and international partners to chart new path- ways for Nigeria’s tourism growth and economic diversification.

The programmes for the event will also include the Investiture of the new FTAN’s President, Dr Aliyu Badaki; the Nigeria Tourism Icon Awards; exhibitions; and networking opportunities that celebrate innovation, culture, and collaboration in the tourism space. FTAN is working to strengthen partnerships and build momentum for a more vibrant and globally competitive tourism industry by investing in Nigeria’s tourism future with NTIFE 2025.