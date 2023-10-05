NTI Announces Mandatory One Year Program For Teachers

The Director-General of the National Institute of Teachers (NTI) Kaduna, Prof. Musa Maitafsir, has announced plans to introduce a compulsory one-year teacher internship program by January 2024.

Maitafsir made the declaration at a press conference held at Abuja in conjunction with World Teacher Day, which this year’s theme is ” The Teachers We Need For The Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher. “

Recall that 1994, October 5 has been designed as World Teachers Day to honour the approval of the ILO/UNESCO recommendation on teachers’ status, which was released in 1996.

The Teacher Internship Programme will be introduced in collaboration with the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and is by Section ‘C’ subsection (1), page 21 of the National Teacher Education Policy (NTEP) (2014).

This policy stipulates that after graduating from any Teacher Education Program, every new teacher must undergo at least one year of successful Internship and Mentoring and be registered by the TRCN to qualify for a license.

The internship will be mandatory for individuals holding qualifications such as NCE, B.Ed, PGDE, M.Ed, and PhD in the education sector, and it will last for one year.

According to Maitafsir, for teaching to be fully professionalized in Nigeria, there is a need for such a compulsory internship programme for the teachers.

“One year is similar to Internship Programmes of other professions like Law and Medicine.

“This will be operated in two diets, March and November of each year before or after the commencement of NYSC by those with Degree Certificates.”

Maitafsir, however, said that the programme would only apply to would-be teachers and not to those who have already been inducted by TRCN and given their certificates.

He said that the programme would acquaint the ‘ Trainee-Teachers ‘ with the practical knowledge of trashing and the learning process.

“They include E- E-facilitation and teacher integration in teaching skills, psycho–principles of commitment of teaching and delivery and retention techniques.

“Others are aesthetics and conventional wrong skills, entrepreneurship education skills and monthly teachers’ acculturation lectures.”

Upon successful completion of the program, the trainees will receive a ‘Teacher Internship Certificate,’ which will qualify them for TRCN ‘Induction and Certification.’

As part of the requirements for participation, all interns will be required to pay an application fee of N7,000 and an internship fee of N50,000.

The Teacher Internship Programme will be conducted at the Institute’s headquarters in Kaduna and extended to the six geopolitical zones across the country.

Director General Maitafsir emphasized that this initiative will significantly contribute to the improvement of teaching and learning in Nigeria.

He added: “will certainly help in producing highly motivated, efficient and effective teachers for our schools.

“FME, NTI, TRCN and all other relevant stakeholders should have their hands on deck to ensure successful implementation of the programme as enshrined in NTEP.

“The teaching profession in Nigeria had been intruded on by unqualified individuals over the years, making it an all-comers job and just a stepping stone to other jobs.

“There is the need to ensure that only qualified individuals are engaged as teachers to teach in schools.”

He explained:” The programme will ensure that only individuals that have passed through it would be licensed and called ‘Teachers’ and then be allowed to practice the profession”.