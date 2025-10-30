Ntel To Leverage MVNO For Nigeria’s Telecom Market Relaunch

The Chief Executive Officer of Ntel, Mr Soji Maurice-Diya, has announced that the telecommunications company will officially re-enter the Nigerian market in the first quarter of 2026.

He revealed the plan in Lagos, stating the comeback would be driven by a new strategy positioning Ntel as a digital-first, infrastructurelight Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). “We are not returning to be another operator chasing millions of subscribers.

We are coming back to serve a new generation of Nigerians,” he said, emphasizing that the company’s focus will be on innovation, efficiency, and authenticity. Maurice-Diya explained that the company’s focus will not be on chasing millions of subscribers but on serving a new generation of Nigerians who value innovation and efficiency.

He described the modern telecom landscape as requiring a focus on value-added digital services and intelligent networks over mere connectivity.

The CEO also commended the Nigeria Communications Commission while calling for regulatory policies that nurture innovation, predictable spectrum management, and flexible infrastructure-sharing frameworks.

According to him, Ntel will leverage existing network agreements to deliver data and enterprise solutions, aiming to become a symbol of renewal focused on inclusion and opportunity.