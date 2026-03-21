Poised to set a new imprint for the Nigerian tourism sector, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), which is the governmental apex body for the development and promotion of tourism, has declared its readiness to host a novel National Hospitality and Tourism Stakeholders Forum.

Scheduled to hold between March 31 and April 1, 2026, in Abuja, the two-day meeting is in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN). The Forum, with the theme; Shaping the Future of Nigerian Tourism Together, is expected among others to review NTDA Act 2022, tourism policy and guidelines.

The end game, according to the organisers, is to set a template for tourism development and promotion, with a clear agenda for NTDA and other key players in the sector, especially the private sector, which is expected to collaborate with both the Ministry of Tourism and NTDA, in the realisation of the promises of tourism as an economic lever.

Expected in attendance is the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, as special guest of honour; NTDA Director General, Dr Olawiyola Awakan, while Dr Aliyu Ajayi Badaki, President of FTAN, will lead operators in the private sector to the event as collaborator.

Also expected in attendance are tourism professionals, and key industry stakeholders as well as aligned operators and stakeholders across the Nigerian cultural tourism and creative space.

…NTDA Marketplace

The Forum will feature among others the unveiling of NTDA Marketplace, which has been described as a dynamic platform aimed at promoting Nigeria’s tourism products, destinations, and creative experiences.

The NTDA Marketplace is designed to create a vibrant hub where tourism businesses, cultural enterprises, and creative brands can showcase their offerings, build partnerships, and drive domestic and international tourism growth.

Speaking on this novel initiative, NTDA DG, Awakan, said; ‘‘We are proud to unveil the NTDA Market Place , a dynamic platform designed to connect tourism businesses, investors, destinations, and innovators across Nigeria’s vibrant tourism ecosystem.

‘‘The NTDA Market Place will serve as a meeting point for opportunity, enabling tourism enterprises to showcase their offerings, build partnerships, at- tract investment, and expand their reach within the global tourism value chain.

‘‘This initiative reflects our commitment to strengthening the tourism economy by empowering businesses, promoting destinations, and creating new pathways for sustainable growth.’’

The NTDA Marketplace will feature Tourism Market Tour and Expo, providing visitors an opportunity to experience Nigeria’s diverse tourism offerings, interact with exhibitors, and explore new opportunities within the country’s growing tourism and creative economy.