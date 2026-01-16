NTDA, FAAN Move To Return Tourism Information Desks To Airports

…set joint committee to coordinate data sharing, operations

Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have resolved to revive dedicated tourism information desks at major airports across the country.

This is part of the strategic move by NTDA to unlock Nigeria’s tourism potential.

This commitment was given during a visit by the Director-General of NTDA, Dr Olayiwola Awakan, to the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, at FAAN headquarters, Lagos.

Awakan stressed that airports represent the first and most critical point of contact for international visitors, making them essential gateways to Nigeria’s tourism experience.

According to him, “Tourism is about movement, and FAAN plays a huge role in that because for anyone coming into the country, airports are their first point of contact.”

He described Nigeria as “sitting on a gold mine” of tourism opportunities in every region, from cultural heritage and natural landscapes to eco-tourism and adventure destinations.

He, therefore, called for a powerful combination of compelling storytelling, reliable data, and seamless travel experiences to reposition the nation as a world-class destination.

Central to the discussion was Awakan’s strong appeal for the return of tourism information desks at airports, which would offer arriving passengers immediate access to guides, maps, attraction highlights, and local travel options.

Kuku welcomed the renewed partnership, describing aviation and tourism as “naturally interconnected.” She commended Awakan for his consistent support and friendship over the years.

She also affirmed FAAN’s readiness to collaborate closely with NTDA to enhance passenger experience, upgrade airport infrastructure, and drive growth in both domestic and international tourism arrivals.

The two leaders established a joint committee to coordinate data sharing and oversee ongoing collaborative initiatives between the two agencies.

The renewed focus on airport-based tourism support is expected to create a more welcoming first impression for visitors and help showcase Nigeria’s rich diversity right from the moment of arrival.