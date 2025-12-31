NTDA DG Tasks On Creative Platforms To Drive Tourism

The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Dr Ola Awakan, has tasked Nigerians and stakeholders in the cultural tourism and creative ecosystem of the country to focus more on sustainable tourism growth through deliberate efforts at creating and strengthening platforms that showcase the nation’s rich cultural and creative assets.

Awakan disclosed this while speaking as Special Guest at the 19th edition of Culturati, Nigeria’s flagship Culture and Arts Festival, held at the Oriental Waterfront, Lekki, Lagos.

The event, which underscored the growing intersection between culture and destination development, attracted top government officials, traditional rulers, creatives, and tourism stakeholders, Describing the festival as both inspiring and nostalgic, the NTDA boss recalled his personal creative journey on the same stage when the platform was then known as Sisi Oge.

“Many years ago, I performed on this very stage with my team in a dancedrama that I wrote and directed. Today, I stand here as the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority.

This is proof of how powerful cultural platforms can be, not just for art, but for tourism and nation branding,” he said. Awakan commended the convener of Culturati and Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Tourism, Mr Idris Aregbe, for sustaining the festival for 19 years and positioning it as a global-facing cultural product.