As the newly appointed Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Dr Olayiwola Awakan, settles into his new office, he has received royal blessings from the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu I, to propel him to success.

The Oba poured blessings on Awakan during a visit to the Oba in his Iga Idun ganran Palace in Lagos Island by Awakan when he officially presented himself as the new head of the country’s apex tourism and hospitality agency.

A fallout of the visit was the pledged by the NTDA DG to partner with the Palace in hosting this year’s Eyo Festival, which has been scheduled to hold later this month.

Aside, Eyo Festival, which is the profound cultural icon of Lagos, Awakan also commit to promoting Lagos’ cultural tourism assets.

“It is my honour to seek your royal blessings and guidance as I take on this new office in the nation’s tourism sector,” said Awakan when he was warmly welcomed to the Palace by the monarch and the White Cap Chiefs, who commended him for his respect for the traditional institutions of Lagos and deeming it fit to formally visit the Oba.

They discussed on building stronger partnerships towards the promotion of the rich cultural tourism potential in Lagos particularly on the forthcoming Eyo Festival, improving collaboration to ensure that the festival reflects the true spirit of Lagos culture and tradition.

The Oba expressed his full support and welcomed the proposed partnerships between his Palace and the NTDA. “I am happy for your appointment and I thank President Bola Tinubu for considering you worthy of this position.

I want you to use it for the advancement of our numerous cultural assets in Lagos and Nigeria. Always tell the truth and do not compromise your values,” said the Oba.

He also disclosed that Eyo Festival is more than an event but the heartbeat of Lagos tradition; a cultural legacy the kingdom is committed to protecting for future generations.

Awakan pledged his commitment to supporting the efforts of the Palace in developing and promoting its tourism, with particularly reference to Eyo Festival, saying; “I remain committed to supporting all efforts from my office that will ensure the upcoming Eyo Festival is successful and continues to uphold the cultural pride of Lagos.

Eyo Festival has huge tourism potential and it must be preserved for economic development.” Awakan was at the end of his visit to the Palace hosted by the Chairman of the Lagos Island Local Government, Taiwo Oyekan, in his office.

Oyekan, who serves as the Committee Chairman for the forth coming Eyo Festival 2025, welcomed the collaboration from the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, as he expressed readiness to work closely with the Authority to ensure a successful and memorable festival.

The Director General and his team was accompanied on the visit by the NTDA South West Zonal Coordinator, Mrs Alice Akinsola and some personnel from her office.