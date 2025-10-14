NTDA DG, Awakan, Pledges Commitment To Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

A new era is unfolding in Nigeria’s tourism landscape as the newly appointed Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Mr. Olayiwola Awakan, has pledged to revitalize the sector in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Awakan, who officially assumed duty this week following his appointment recently , made the commitment during his maiden meeting with the management and staff of the Authority at its headquarters in Abuja.

He assured that under his leadership, the NTDA would experience a rebirth characterized by innovation, collaboration, and renewed dedication to positioning Nigeria as a leading tourism destination in Africa.

“This is a new dawn. There’s a lot to be done, and by the grace of God, it will be done,” Awakan said.

“I sincerely appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda through tourism.”

The new DG also commended the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, for her visionary leadership and relentless efforts in repositioning the tourism sector despite limited resources.

“The responsibility on her shoulders is enormous, yet she continues to push forward with determination. I am here to complement her efforts,” he stated.

Awakan emphasized that his administration would consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and reposition the Authority as a dynamic, efficient, and responsive institution capable of attracting both local and international investors.

“My predecessors have done their best, and the baton of leadership has now been passed to me. I will build on the foundation they have laid,” he affirmed.

Stressing the importance of teamwork and innovation, Awakan encouraged staff to embrace fresh ideas and collective responsibility.

“We need newness, freshness, and I can’t do it alone. I operate an open-door policy, no idea is a bad idea; it can always be refined. Let’s make history together and make Mr. President proud,” he charged.

The NTDA boss was received by senior management staff led by Mr. Richard Ovie Esewhaye, the Director overseeing the Office of the Director General, who presented the official handover note. Awakan later toured departments and interacted with staff across various units.