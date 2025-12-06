NTDA DG, Awakan, Calls For Infrastructure, Innovative Financing Models To Unlock Nigeria’s Tourism

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Olayiwola Awakan, has called for the adoption of infrastructure and financing models among others to effectively unlock the potential of Nigeria’s tourism and attract funding for the sector that is in dire need of retooling.

Awakan, who was a special guest at the recently concluded eighth edition of the Nigeria Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) 2025, organised by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), in Abuja, noted that Forum has evolved over the years to a veritable platform.

He said, ‘‘This event has, over the years, evolved into the foremost platform for strategic engagement among policymakers, investors, industry operators, and development partners who share a common vision to position Nigeria as a preferred tourism investment destination in Africa.’’

He noted that as part of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the diversification of the economy, the administration, he said recognises tourism as a vital component for national development strategy.

‘‘We believe that unlocking the vast potential of our tourism sector requires deliberate investment in infrastructure, innovative financing models, effective destination marketing, and above all, strategic partnerships both within our borders and across the globe,’’ he said. Given this, Awakan, disclosed, ‘‘this is why we commend FTAN for sustaining the Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) as an inclusive platform that bridges the gap between the public and private sectors, providing opportunities for dialogue, investment matchmaking, and knowledge exchange.

Through this kind of collaboration, we can build a more resilient, innovative, and globally competitive tourism industry.’’

He reiterated the commitment of NTDA in partnering with FTAN towards the achievement of shared goals, saying, ‘‘As Nigeria’s apex public Tourism Agency, the NTDA reaffirms its commitment to working closely with FTAN and other stakeholders to strengthen institutional frameworks, promote responsible tourism, and attract sustainable investment into the sector.’’

Adding, ‘‘Together, we can transform tourism from a potential to a powerhouse of National prosperity.’ He also congratulated FTAN on the investiture of its newly elected National President, Dr Aliyu Badaki and the Nigeria Tourism Icon Awards, both were part of the one-day Forum