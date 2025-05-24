NTDA, ATC to Consolidate on Tourism Development

Share

The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) has taken a significant step toward advancing tourism development across the country by partnering with the African Travel Commission (ATC).

This strategic alliance was agreed on during a meeting by the leadership of African Travel Commission (ATC), led by its Executive Director, Lucky George, with NTDA, led by the Director Overseeing the Office of Director-General, Mr Richard Ovie Esewhaye, at the NTDA Headquarters in Abuja.

George stressed the need to leverage the country’s collective strengths to promote sustainable tourism growth and cultural exchange within Nigeria and Africa.

While Esewhaye observed that tourism development has been a cliché for a long time in Nigeria with past administrations paying lip service to the sector. He expressed commitment to effecting a paradigm shift towards practical tourism growth under the present administration.

As the NTDA and ATC plan to jointly develop campaigns that highlight the rich cultural heritage and emerging travel experience of Nigerians and Africans, a major stakeholder, which is the travel press, will now be fully engaged and effectively moblised towards achieving this goal.

This was re-iterated during the session with both parties in agreement that the essence was to pool resources and expertise in order to attract a broader international audience that will key into the new impetus engineered by NTDA and ATC.

Esewhaye also underscored the potential for this collaboration to create jobs and enhance infrastructure, stating, “This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of transforming Nigeria and Africa’s tourism landscape.

