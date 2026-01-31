New Telegraph

January 31, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NTD Day: One…

NTD Day: One In 3 Nigerians At Risk As Sightsavers Urges Stronger Government Action

NTD Day: One In 3 Nigerians At Risk As Sightsavers Urges Stronger Government Action

As the world marked World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day yesterday, Country Director of Sightsavers Nigeria, Prof. Joy Shu’Aibu has said that 25 per cent of Nigerians are predisposed to neglected tropical diseases.

She made this known during an interview on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) programme ‘Spotlighting Neglected Tropical Diseases’, aired on Friday to mark the World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day.

She revealed that about 25 per cent of Nigerians— roughly one in three people—are predisposed to at least one NTD, a figure that highlights the enormity of the challenge.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Although many essential NTD medicines are donated and provided free, she warned that donor funding alone is not sustainable.

She noted that about 165 million Nigerians require preventive chemotherapy against NTDs, stressing the urgent need for stronger domestic investment.

Shu’Aibu called on governments at all levels to increase counterpart funding, improved water and sanitation infrastructure, and sustained investment in primary healthcare.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Day 2: Huge Turnout  At A’Ibom Trials For Niger Delta Games
Read Next

Victor Ikpeba: Final Controversy Did Not Affect Beauty Of AFCON