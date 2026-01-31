As the world marked World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day yesterday, Country Director of Sightsavers Nigeria, Prof. Joy Shu’Aibu has said that 25 per cent of Nigerians are predisposed to neglected tropical diseases.

She made this known during an interview on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) programme ‘Spotlighting Neglected Tropical Diseases’, aired on Friday to mark the World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day.

She revealed that about 25 per cent of Nigerians— roughly one in three people—are predisposed to at least one NTD, a figure that highlights the enormity of the challenge.

Although many essential NTD medicines are donated and provided free, she warned that donor funding alone is not sustainable.

She noted that about 165 million Nigerians require preventive chemotherapy against NTDs, stressing the urgent need for stronger domestic investment.

Shu’Aibu called on governments at all levels to increase counterpart funding, improved water and sanitation infrastructure, and sustained investment in primary healthcare.