NTA Sokoto Clocks 50, Stages Reunion Event

Nigerian Television Authority Sokoto marks its 50th Anniversary this weekend at the station’s Zonal centre in Sokoto.

The outfit was created as North-West Television in September 1975 and was headed by mercurial broadcast veteran, Alh Adamu Augie, as its first Chief Executive.

Speaking at a pre -event interview, the Chairman of the Organising Committee and one of the pioneer staff, Dr Peter Igho praised the station’s current management and staff for upholding the high standards set at its inception.

Igho, one of Nigeria’s finest and most awarded all-time television Producer/Director, assured that the re-union ceremony will be well organised and well attended, especially with the assurances of high-profile personalities and State governments that they will be part of the golden anniversary celebration.

NTA Sokoto is renowned for a “tradition of excellence” in its content programming, covering huge award-winning dramas and documentaries at the national and international festivals.

The station also contributed high level Producers of great television series of the 80s such as “Cockcrow at Dawn”, “Bala Miller Show” both products of Peter Igho’s brain.

The station boasts of breeding such exclusively talented role-models like late Senator Adamu Augie, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, Alh Mohammed Ibrahim, DG, FRCN as well as DG NTA, News and Sports guru, ED NTA, Alh Kere Ahmed, exceptionally creative Igho, who later became DG, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Danladi Bako, former DG, National Broadcasting Commission and also Usman Magawata, former DG, NTA.

The ceremony takes place on Saturday this weekend in Sokoto and Olorogun Peter Igho, who was recently appointed Kaakakin Daular Usmaniyya, promises that the re-union will not only be nostalgic but also be a platform for re-invigorating the content delivery targets of Nigerian television in general and reasserting NTA as the creative source of the Nigerian media and broadcast industry.