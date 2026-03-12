NSW Rules Out Replacing Gov’t Agencies In Trade Facilitation

Ahead of its March 27 launch, the Director of the Nigeria National Single Window (NSW) Project, Tola Fakolade, has stated that the platform will not replace any government agency involved in trade facilitation at the ports.

Instead, Fakolade explained, the NSW will integrate the processes of these agencies to eliminate duplication and improve efficiency.

He added that the system is designed to ensure that once a release is issued by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), it will reflect the risk assessment and compliance requirements of other port-related regulatory agencies.

Fakolade noted that when the platform goes live on March 27, 2026, its initial services will include applications for import licences, certificates, and permits from agencies such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), as well as manifest submissions by shipping lines and airlines.

According to him, key trade agencies were involved from the early stages of the project, with each nominating technical representatives who contributed to the development of the platform.

He said the system has identified and addressed several duplicated processes that previously slowed cargo clearance and added no value to port operations.

Fakolade also disclosed that extensive training has been ongoing for over a month for end-users including importers, exporters, freight forwarders, and officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

“Training sessions are being conducted physically at designated centres accommodating 30 to 50 participants, while additional learning resources and explanatory videos have been made available online,” he said.

He added that the NSW will operate alongside the B’Odogwu Customs Management System, describing the two platforms as complementary.

“The B’Odogwu system handles core Customs processes such as valuation and risk management, while the National Single Window serves as the single-entry portal for traders to submit documents and applications for approvals,” Fakolade said.