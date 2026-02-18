NSW: Ending Document Duplication, Cargo Clearing Delays In Nigerian Ports

As Federal Government moves to commence Phase 1 of the National Single Window (NSW) Project next month, support centres equipped with multiple Internet service providers would be rolled out across major ports to ease trade facilitation, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Improving maritime trade, transport-related procedures and documentation through an electronic-based Single Window environment is widely recognised as one of the most important strategies for increasing trade competitiveness of many economies.

It is for this reason President Bola Tinubu in April 2024 inaugurated National Single Window (NSW) Steering Committee to streamline import/export processes, reduce costs, and tackle corruption at ports, projecting an annual economic benefit of $2.7 billion.

Over the years, stakeholders have complained that no fewer than 22 agencies were seeking separate permits, licences and certifications from shippers on import and export processes, resulting in delay, duplication of documentation and increased transaction costs.

The platform

Worried by stakeholders’ complaints, the Federal Government had set 2026 for the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) project, a digital platform designed to simplify and harmonise trade procedures by allowing traders to submit trade-related information once through a single interface, while relevant government agencies access, process and approve documentation seamlessly.

Also, the platform is designed to streamline trade processes for importers and exporters by integrating and harmonising data from multiple government agencies and stakeholders, thereby enhancing economic efficiency. Moreover, the move is expected to position Nigerian ports among Africa’s top three most efficient trade gateways.

Besides, it will minimise human contact, eliminate duplication, and reduce trade costs, which are currently 30 per cent higher than regional peers.

Agencies

The government agencies involved the single window project include the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency For Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Regardless of the number of agencies, the initiative, according to the Federal Government, will significantly reduce delays, eliminate duplication of processes, curb inefficiencies and lower the cost of doing business at Nigeria’s ports and borders.

First step

For instance, the Director of the NSW, Mr. Tola Fakolade, said that the programme would help government to cover the functions of so many agencies, saying that government had deliberately adopted a phased rollout approach to ensure system stability and stakeholder confidence. He explained that Phase 1 would focus mainly on statutory permits and cargo manifests, areas where bottlenecks are most pronounced.

Forum

At a town hall meeting in Lagos with members of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), stakeholders were briefed on how the platform would work and what to expect when it goes live in the coming weeks as Fakolade explained that the initiative was conceived in line with global best practices championed by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), adding that the idea gained momentum around April 16, 2024, with a clear objective: to make Nigeria’s import and export processes easier, faster, and less cumbersome for traders, customs brokers, licensed agents, and freight forwarders.

According to him, the current system, despite some technological improvements across agencies, still forces users to log into multiple platforms to process permits, declarations, and other documentation.

Government should lay the right foundation and put the right processes in place to ensure the success of the project

He said: “What we are doing now is bringing all of that into one platform. You log in once, complete everything you need to do on one platform, and submit all your documents only once. You don’t have to keep re-uploading your bill of lading and other documents on different systems.”

Specifically, the director noted that the project had been developed over the last 18 months in collaboration with key stakeholders, including ANLCA, which he described as a major partner, adding that the association’s leadership has been very supportive of the initiative.

Duplication

Moreover, the President of ANLCA, Mr. Kingsley Emenike Nwokeoji, described the initiative as a long-overdue step towards ending the duplication of documents and multiple submissions that have plagued cargo clearance in Nigeria.

He explained: “What we are seeing so far is the political will of the present government to put an end to this multiplication of documents and submission of documents. “With the single submission, whoever is raising any objection will do so on the same platform, and others will see why the cargo or process is being stopped. This will also help in time release.”

In addition, Nwokeoji added that importers often dealt with situations where a single product is regulated by two or even three government agencies, leading to repeated submissions and delays, praising the professionals driving the initiative and expressing confidence that the NSW would deliver the much-expected relief for practitioners.

Observation

However, he raised key operational questions, particularly about the phased implementation of the system and its interaction with existing platforms, adding that the system would initially run sideby-side with the current platform and called for clear guidance on how that transition would work in practice.

In addition, the ANLCA president stressed the importance of training and user support, urging members to take advantage of available training centres across different locations to avoid the kind of confusion that often follows major system changes.

Also, members of the association raised concerns during the interactive session, including fears of sabotage, possible network issues, manpower and skills gaps, and the integration of the Nigeria Customs Service’s B’ODOGWU system into the new platform.

Responding, Fakolade acknowledged that the National Single Window would not solve all challenges immediately at launch but insisted that it establishes a framework for sustained improvement and requires collective collaboration to succeed.

He said: “The day we launch, we are not saying all issues in the import and export ecosystem will disappear. But it is about starting the journey and ensuring that we all work together to drive adoption of the system.”

According to him, the NSW will offer a single interface for traders and agents, data harmonisation, improved transparency, e-payment, and centralised risk management.

On concerns about network reliability, Fakolade disclosed that support centres equipped with multiple internet service providers would be rolled out across major ports in the country. He said that this was part of broader efforts to reduce clearance costs and curb the diversion of Nigeria-bound cargo to neighbouring countries.

Last line

Government should lay the right foundation and put the right processes in place to ensure the success of the project.