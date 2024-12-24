Nsukka Terminal Station: Traders, Business community celebrate Mbah’s speedy completion

Share

The Ogige Market Traders and the Nsukka Business Community have commended the speedy completion of the Nsukka Terminal Station, one of the landmark projects initiated and executed by the Enugu State Government under the leadership of Governor Peter Mbah.

This was even as the President of Nsukka Zonal Amalgamated Traders Association (NZATA), Dr. Ezema Dominic, described the governor as a gift to the people of Nsukka, stressing that Mbah was already reviving the economy of the zone through his committed efforts in infrastructural transformation.

The traders and business leaders, who gathered at the newly completed terminal, yesterday, to thank the governor, who was on an unscheduled visit to inspect the terminal, expressed their gratitude to the governor for his commitment to delivering the project, which is expected to boost economic activities in the area.

Reacting to the speedy completion of the project, the President of NZATA praised Mbah’s administration for prioritising and focusing delivery in the zone, saying it would enhance the market’s competitiveness and attract more development in the zone.

“We are indeed grateful to Governor Mbah for this, and many other magnificent projects in Nsukka. The Nsukka Terminal Station will not only improve the aesthetic value of our market, but also increase our sales and revenue. It will solve the challenges of transportation and bolster our economy,” he said.

Expressing delight that the project was completed under his supervision, the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Engr. Jude Asogwa, observed that the huge number of people that came out to receive and appreciate the governor was a testament that he had delivered good governance beyond their expectation within a short period.

The Nsukka Terminal Station, which was completed within a record time, is being equipped with modern facilities, including a smart hotel, waiting lounges, shops, gas and CNG stations, parking spaces, among other modern facilities.

