NSUK, NIDCOM Seeks Collaborative Effort To Address Japa

The Nasarawa State University (NSUK) and Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) have called for synergy to address to migration issues in the country.

This was part of the resolution from the 6th Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), NSUK), conference in Keffi over the weekend.

Vice-Chancellor Liman Sa’adatu, who addressed participants at the conference, said the theme,” Japa: Communicating Migration, Diaspora and Africa’s Development”, was apt as it was an essential effort the institution is making to tackle brain drain in the country.

The professor said for a narrative on migration to be put in the right perspectives, there is a need to build synergy amongst stakeholders.

Sa’adatu said: “The Nasarawa State University is deeply invested in shaping narratives that drive positive change.

“Our role is not only to educate but to contribute meaningfully to national and global conversations on development. “Communication is at the heart of this effort—how migration stories are told, how policies are framed, and how diaspora engagement is leveraged for Africa’s growth.

“ISDEVCOM under the able leadership of Prof. E.S. Dandaura, has remained at the fore – front of this critical work. “Over the years, it has championed research, training, and policy advocacy that bridge the gap between theory and practice.

“This conference is another milestone in its mission to ensure that communication serves as a tool for sustainable development, social cohesion, and economic progress.

“While migration presents undeniable challenges—brain drain, loss of talent, and socioeconomic disparities—it also offers unique opportunities.

“Our diaspora communities are a powerful force for development, contributing through remittances, knowledge transfer, and investment.”

NIDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa, represented by Sule Bassi, said there should be synergy between different stakeholders in communicating effectively the issues of migration.

She noted that the media has a key role to play in communicating effectively migration and also changing the negative narrative about it.

