NSUK, NIDCOM Seek Synergy To Address Migration Challenges

Nasarawa State University (NSUK) and the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) have called for collaboration among stakeholders to find sustainable solutions to migration issues in Nigeria.

This was one of the resolutions from the 6th Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM) Conference held in Keffi.

Vice Chancellor of NSUK, Liman Sa’adatu, while addressing participants at the conference, said the theme, “Japa: Communicating Migration, Diaspora, and Africa’s Development,” was timely as it reflects the institution’s commitment to addressing brain drain in the country.

She emphasized the need for stronger synergy among stakeholders to shape the right narratives on migration.

Sa’adatu noted that NSUK has consistently worked to train individuals across various fields, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to solve global challenges, including migration-related issues.

“As an institution, Nasarawa State University is deeply invested in shaping narratives that drive positive change.

“Our role is not only to educate but to contribute meaningfully to national and global conversations on development. Communication is at the heart of this effort—how migration stories are told, how policies are framed, and how diaspora engagement is leveraged for Africa’s growth.

“ISDEVCOM, under the able leadership of Professor E.S. Dandaura, has remained at the forefront of this critical work. Over the years, it has championed research, training, and policy advocacy, bridging the gap between theory and practice.

“This conference marks another milestone in its mission to ensure that communication serves as a tool for sustainable development, social cohesion, and economic progress.

“While migration presents undeniable challenges—brain drain, loss of talent, and socio-economic disparities—it also offers unique opportunities.

“Our diaspora communities are a powerful force for development, contributing through remittances, knowledge transfer, and investment.”

Similarly, the Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, represented by Sule Bassi, also emphasized the need for effective communication and synergy among stakeholders in addressing migration issues.

She highlighted the crucial role of the media in reshaping narratives around migration and correcting negative stereotypes.

“Our concern is the media and its content regarding migration and the diaspora. As a vocal promoter of strategic diaspora affairs, it is essential that stakeholders, particularly the media, engage in open and honest conversations about both the opportunities and challenges of migration.

“We must first acknowledge that migration is a fundamental human right. Regular migration should not be criminalized in any way. Additionally, we must tell our own stories and celebrate the success stories of Nigerians in the diaspora.

