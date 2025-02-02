NSUK, NAPTIP Partner To Address Challenges Of ‘Japa’ Syndrome

Share

The Nasarawa State University ( NSUK) through its Institute of Strategic and Development Communication ( ISDEVCOM) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have partnered to address the festering challenges of migration, otherwise known as the ‘ Japa’ syndrome.

This development was disclosed over the weekend when a team of scholars from NSUK, led by Dr Azubuike Erinugha, one of the lecturers at ISDEVCOM, visited the headquarters of NAPTIP in Abuja.

Erinugha said that NSUK recognized the pivotal roles being played by NAPTIP in tackling human trafficking and illegal migration, and therefore decided to partner with the agency at the upcoming Sixth International Conference of ISDEVCOM.

Erinugha noted that during the conference, themed ‘Japa: Communicating Migration and Africa’s Development”, the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Bello would deliver a keynote address, which is expected to proffer solution to the lingering migration challenges.

He added that the agency’s support of the ISDEVCOM Conference would go a long way in building greater synergy with the university community to expand the campaign against human trafficking and illegal migration.

“We are here today to explore how we can work together to raise awareness about migration issues that affect our communities. NAPTIP is a leading agency in this fight, and having your support at our conference will significantly amplify our message,” he said.

On his part, the National President of ISDEVCOM Scholars Alumni Association, Dr George Ndukwu, explained that ” this conference is not just an academic gathering; it is a platform for action. We believe that by partnering with NAPTIP, we can provide a comprehensive view of the challenges surrounding human trafficking and migration in Nigeria.

”Also speaking, Registrar of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr Uzoma Onyegbadue, who is also an ISDEVCOM scholar, ” harped on the global visibility the conference would offer NAPTIP to reach a wider audience with its message, given that it’s well-established partnership between it and the NIPR, which is a strong member of the Global Alliance, the world body for public relations organisations”.

The Director General, NAPTIP who was represented during the visit by Barr, Hassan Tahir, said, “NAPTIP has made substantial strides in addressing human trafficking in Nigeria. However, we recognize that partnerships are essential for expanding our reach and impact.

” This conference presents an invaluable opportunity for us to share our initiatives and educate the public about the realities of trafficking”, he added.

