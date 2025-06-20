NSUBEB Inaugurates Panel To Probe Alleged Diversion Of Agric Funds

Share

The Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Dr. Kassim Muhammad Kassim, has set up a committee to investigate the alleged diversion of funds allocated for the training of primary school pupils in chicken and rabbit rearing, among other agricultural entrepreneurship programmes.

The said funds which were released to the board between 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 during leadership of the immediate past Chairman of the board, Muhammad Dan’Asimi, were allegedly diverted.

The probe committee which was constituted on Tuesday is chaired by a permanent member of the board, Fatima Shaibu Ahmed.

The board had released funds for the training of pupils in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, covering twenty-six selected primary schools in the state.

Each selected school received nearly two million naira; however, upon investigation, the chairman found no evidence of the training, emphasizing the importance of self-sustenance for the pupils.

Speaking during a meeting with 39 Desk Officers undergoing training on Agriculture Education at the Local Government Areas (LGAs), Dr. Kassim stated that he cannot tolerate the diversion of public funds intended for agricultural programs. He vowed to utilize the board’s legal unit to recover the misappropriated funds.

