NSSF Targets 2,000 Youths For Advocacy On HPV Vaccine Uptake

…launches ‘WeNaija Awareness to Action Campaign’

Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), with the support of Global Citizen, has launched the ‘WeNaija Awareness to Action Campaign’ to advocate for a strengthened healthcare system.

General Manager/Chief Executive Officer, NSSF, Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko hosted a virtual media parley yesterday and unveiled its 3rd WeNaija campaign to reskill and retool the Nigerian youthful population to promote community participation

The parley attended by journalists and news editors across Nigeria deepened the media’s understanding of the Fund’s strategic initiatives including the WeNaija campaign programme that provides an innovative platform for youth participation in advocacy for a strengthened healthcare system in Nigeria.

Chinye-Nwoko said, “The campaign is geared towards mobilising, inspiring, empowering and up-skilling Nigeria’s vibrant, creative, and tech-savvy youth population and will allow the youth to be a part of something inspirational with widespread impact.

She said, “We have over 1,200 youths that have registered for the contest, and this year, we want to have registration of over 2,000 people. “We want the youth to do something that is more beneficial to the country rather than just focusing on the social platform.

We want them to use their platform to advocate for a health course in Nigeria, and that is why we have the WeNaija.”

On what informed the annual youth engagement campaign, the CEO said that as an organisation dedicated to improving health outcomes, NSSF recognised that an estimated 74.9 million are between the ages of 18 and 35, as reported by the Population Pyramid 2023.

She said, “We believe that the “WeNaija” Campaign is an innovative way to get more youths between the ages of 18- 35 involved in asking the right questions to improve their communities and hold leaders accountable.

“We aim to strengthen leadership and governance of the health sector by supporting the youth to advocate on important health issues that affect them and their communities such as the Human papillomavirus virus (HPV) infection and vaccine availability.”

HPV is an infection that causes warts in various parts of the body, depending on the strain.

Explaining the focus on HPV, Chinye-Nwoko added, “We aim to raise awareness about the HPV vaccine and its importance in preventing cervical cancer in 2023.”

According to her, the WeNaija campaign will ask youths to create video content that will raise awareness and uptake of the HPV vaccine.

“The WeNaija campaign recognises that social media is not just a tool for awareness but also a platform for civic engagement and creative expression.

“By actively participating in the discussions, sharing their thoughts, and creating content, youths become stakeholders in the conversation about healthcare and immunisation,” Chinye-Nwoko said.

“We hope that more Nigerians will understand the benefits of vaccination and importantly take their girls ages nine to 14 years to get the HPV vaccine once the national campaign commences.

However, she lamented that one of the challenges is that the contest doesn’t get registration from all parts of Nigeria. “We want participation from all 36 states, although it’s a lot of work, but that would be fantastic.

“We also hope to build a vibrant community of advocates for healthcare improvement through active participation and social media conversations.