NSSF Partners Wamufat Youth Foundation As 7-Day Sports Clinic Kicks Off In Ogun

Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), in collaboration with Wamufat Youth Community Development Foundation (WYCDF), yesterday kicked off an ambitious seven-day Youth Sports Clinic in Ogun State. The inaugural sports camp will run from August 10 to 16, 2025, at the imposing Agroterra Sports Complex in Joga-Orile, near Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The event is graced by HRH Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, Abepa of Joga, HRH Oba Dapo Jacob, chairman, Agroterra, Abdulrashid Afonja, Ogun state Commissioner of Sports, Hon. Wasiu Odiaka, to mention but a few. Over 600 students and Game Masters from the Southwest states of Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo will be taking part in the camp, which combines sports training, education, mentorship and personal development.

At the opening ceremony heralding the boot camp, the sponsor’s representative, Fatimoh Mohammed, said the sporting event aims to empower young people through structured sports activities, values-based coaching, and wellness education, as the programme will bring together coaches, games masters, facilitators, and volunteers to instil discipline, teamwork, and healthy living in participants.

The former athlete who won gold for Ogun State at the 1998 Sports Festival, before relocating to the US, said the sports camp is her own way of giving back to her roots. She said: “The WYCDF Youth Sports Clinic represents a significant investment in Nigeria’s youth development, offering young people in Ogun State and surrounding areas an opportunity to develop both athletic abilities and essential life skills in a supportive, structured environment.”