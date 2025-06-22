NSSF Natl Table Tennis Championships Kick Off In Lagos

Share

The Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) National Table Tennis Championships is set to commence on Monday, June 23, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The two-day tournament forms part of NSSF’s ongoing efforts to provide students across the country with a platform to showcase their talents, with the ultimate aim of identifying and nurturing future stars for international competitions.

Speaking ahead of the event, Secretary General of the NSSF, Dr. Oba Funsho Usman, said the championship was designed to expose young players to competitive match experience at home, laying the groundwork for grooming them to excel internationally.

“We are fully aware of Nigeria’s rich pool of sporting talent. At NSSF, our goal is to create a level playing field for students nationwide to showcase their abilities. This tournament is not just about competition—it’s about giving every student a chance to be seen, supported, and developed into future stars,” said Dr. Usman.

He added that the event aligns with the federation’s broader mission of preparing students for elite-level sporting engagements beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“We’ve invited teams from all over the country, and we’re confident this will provide a valuable platform for athletes to test themselves against their peers. With the involvement of national technical crews, we’re ensuring that the best talents are identified and groomed for major competitions,” he added.

The championship is expected to feature hundreds of young athletes and is being closely monitored by national-level coaches and talent scouts.

Share