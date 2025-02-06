NSSF, LASUBEB Stage National School Board Games

Share

In a bid to unearth talents from the grassroots and encourage mass participation in school sports, the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) and Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) are organizing the National School Board Games. Chess will be the pilot event, taking place from Monday, February 10 to Tuesday, 11 in Lagos.

The LASUBEB Hall in Maryland, Lagos, will host the two-day tournament, featuring primary and secondary students competing in individual rapid and blitz chess tournaments.

In a statement issued by the Secretary General of NSSF, Oba Funsho Usman, he said, “This initiative aims to foster intellectual development, critical thinking, strategic skills, and sportsmanship among school children while promoting healthy competition and camaraderie. We encourage your state to select and prepare your best representatives to compete in this pivotal event.”

The events will feature categories for U-9, U-12, U-15, and U-18, with outstanding students expected to represent Nigeria at international tournaments later in the year.

NSSF President Olabisi Joseph highlighted that the partnership with LASUBEB is aimed at identifying talents and encouraging mass participation in school sports across the country.

“We are excited to collaborate with LASUBEB in organizing this year’s National School Board Games. The competition provides an excellent platform for pupils to showcase their talents, develop essential life skills, and represent their states in future sporting events.

“We hope to unearth talents that will represent the country in international tournaments. Chess is a sport that can help students intellectually, and organizing such games is a continuation of classroom learning while also fostering friendships among students,” she added.

Executive Chairman of LASUBEB, Dr Hakeem Shittu, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing that sports play a crucial role in the holistic development of pupils.

He added that the Board has been committed to promoting sports alongside academics in public primary schools.

“We recognize that fostering a balance between intellectual and physical growth is essential for shaping well-rounded individuals. This collaboration with the Nigeria School Sport Federation will further strengthen our efforts in providing opportunities for our pupils to excel not just academically but also in sports,” Dr Shittu said.

