NSSEC To Reposition Secondary School Agric As Tool For Skill Acquisition

The National Senior Second – ary Education Commission (NSSEC) has disclosed it is repositioning school agriculture as a tool for skill acquisition, food security, and youth empowerment.

Executive Secretary of NSSEC, Iyela Ajayi, stated this in Abuja at a one-day sensitisation and strategy workshop for agricultural science officers under the “Grow What You Eat” initiative.

Ajayi said the initiative was part of efforts to align senior secondary education with national priorities on functional skills, entrepreneurship, and food security.

He said the programme aimed to transform school gardens into practical learning spaces to equip students with agricultural knowledge, business skills, and environmental awareness.

“Grow What You Eat is a bold response to these national priorities. It is a strategy to transform school gardens into living classrooms, where students learn not only agriculture but also business acumen, hard work, and self-sufficiency,” he said.

Ajayi said the official launch of the programme would hold on June 26 at Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse-Alhaji, Abuja.

Also speaking, Director of Teachers Development and International Partnership at NSSEC, Mohammed Salihu, said the workshop was part of efforts to translate education policy into practice.