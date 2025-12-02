NSSEC Orders States To Enforce New Minimum Standards

The National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has issued a firm directive to state governments to fully implement the newly released National Minimum Standards for Secondary Education, warning that the era of neglected infrastructure and uneven learning conditions across the country was over.

Speaking during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Iyela Ajayi, said NSSEC was moving decisively to reshape the senior secondary education sector through standards enforcement, teacher development, digital expansion and infrastructure upgrades.

He said: “The National Minimum Standards has to do with benchmarking requirements for all aspects of secondary education.

How many teachers do you have? What should be their qualification? What should be the teacherstudent ratio? The infrastructures that you have on-ground, and so on and so forth.