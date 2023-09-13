NSSEC Moves To Set Benchmark On Minimum Standard For Senior Secondary Education

The National Senior Secondary School Education Commission has said that the proposed national minimum standards would set benchmarks for the establishment and operation of senior secondary education in the country if implemented

It said it would also significantly reposition the sector which had suffered neglect, and deterioration in terms of infrastructure and equipment, leading to the production of poor-quality students.

The Executive Secretary of the commission Dr Iyela Ajayi stated this during the opening ceremony of the critique workshop for the southern zone on the draft document on the minimum standards for Senior Secondary Education in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday

The federal government had in its bids to reposition the sector saddled the commission with the responsibility of prescribing minimum Standards documents that would enable the operators of the subsector to function in line with the goals and aspirations of Nigerian education.

Ayayi said that the views of the zonal workshop would be harmonised with that of the workshop held in Bauchi State for the Northern zone, before the validation of the documents.

“We are gathered here today to critique the draft National Minimum Standards of Senior Secondary Education in Nigeria and this exercise is for critical stakeholders in the southern zone. We had earlier held the first workshop on the same issue at Bauchi to cover the Northern zone of the country.

“When approved and implemented, the minimum standards would set benchmarks for all aspects of senior secondary education in Nigeria. Also, the national minimum standards would play a critical role in the repositioning of senior secondary education in Nigeria.

“There will be harmonization of the views on the minimum standards from the northern and southern zones. Next would be the validation of the document and then to the JCCE and finally to the National Council on Education for final approval.

“We are confident that when released and implemented, the Minimum Standards would revolutionize senior secondary education in Nigeria”

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pst Umo Eno, while declaring the workshop open said there was an urgent need to revisit the school system to establish certain minimum standards if the country is to be fixed again

Represented by the deputy governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi the governor noted that Nigeria can’t grow beyond the quality of our school system, adding that the giant strides recorded by developed nations of the World are always traceable to their school system

“Education is the heart of our socio-economic development. We can’t grow beyond the quality of our school system. The giant strides recorded by developed nations of the World are always traceable to their school system.

“If we sincerely want to fix Nigeria, we must re-visit our school system to establish certain irreducible minimum standards in the quality of personnel, infrastructures, and curriculum,” the governor said

He however commended the Executive Secretary, Dr Iyela Ajayi, and the leadership of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission for taking steps to regulate the sector.