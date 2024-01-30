NSSEC explores strategies for effective management, utilisation of funds

In renewed efforts to eliminate corrupt and sharp practices in the system, the Executive Secretary, National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Dr Iyela Ajayi, has said the commission was exploring strategies to aid effective fund utilisation. Speaking at a three-day Retreat on Effective Resource Utilisation and Anti-Corruption for NSSEC Management Staff and Selected Chairmen of State Senior Secondary Education Boards (SSEBs), he noted that the retreat was organised primarily to promote synergy between the NSSEC management and SSEBs on effective ways of funds utilisation.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu had placed much priority on the development of the education sector, which he said was evident in the budget allocation to the sector in the 2024 Appropriation Act. He said: “To achieve Mr President’s agenda in the education sector, the Ministers of Education has launched a roadmap for the revitalisation of the sector. “At a meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the ministers mandated all departments/agencies in the ministry to develop quick win projects/activities for the year 2024. A team from the ministry will be going round every quarter to assess the level of performance.” While stating that a few Senior Secondary Education Board state chairmen were present at the retreat as many states were yet to establish their respective boards, Ajayi, however, called on states to domesticate the NSSEC Law by establishing their SSEBs in order to benefit from the intervention funds.