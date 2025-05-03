Speaking in an open conversation on the WithChude Live podcast, Pastor Eze revealed that after he resigned from his role as a communications specialist for the World Bank HIV/AIDS project and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), he entered a period of deep uncertainty and fear about his decision.

The man of God admitted to questioning whether he had truly heard from God, especially when he found himself jobless and without a congregation to minister to.

He said, “Oh yes, I remember a month after I resigned, I thought I had made the biggest mistake of my life. You read the Bible, pray, and nobody to preach to. I felt like, can God really make me jobless? Because I love doing something,”

READ ALSO:

He explained that this phase, which initially felt like a personal setback, was ultimately a divine process of separation and preparation for the global impact his ministry now enjoys through NSPPD.

He added, “I knew that was the time of being set apart for preparation of what the world is witnessing right now.”

Speaking directly to others who may be grappling with their faith or purpose, Pastor Eze said he chose to speak publicly about his doubts to encourage those facing similar spiritual or career struggles, especially during seasons that feel unclear or directionless.

Today, Jerry Eze’s NSPPD platform attracts millions of daily viewers from around the world, with many testifying to life-transforming miracles, healing, and breakthroughs.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJHpPvHtxig/?igsh=eXI5cWloNnRxdmF4