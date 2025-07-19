NSML Wins Maritime Excellence Award

NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) has reaffirmed its commitment to maritime training and capacity development as key drivers of progress in the face of evolving global regulations.

Speaking at the Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON) Conference held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, NSML’s Managing Director, Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed represented by Mr. Mutiu Olayiwole, Manager, Finance & Corporate Services delivered a paper titled “The Evolving Global Maritime Regulatory Environment – The Role of Maritime Training and Capacity Development.”

According to a statement by NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, Ahmed highlighted the rapid regulatory changes in the maritime industry, driven by environmental concerns, technological disruption, and increasing human capital needs. He cited the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) decarbonisation goals and growing cyber threats as key forces shaping the new global maritime landscape.

Ahmed emphasized the urgent need to close knowledge and skills gaps through continuous training in environmental compliance, digital operations, cybersecurity, and practical applications of maritime conventions.

“Compliance, safety, and operational efficiency hinge on our ability to train and empower seafarers and maritime professionals to meet the moment,” he stated.

He also reiterated NSML’s strategic investment in human capital through its Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCOE) in Bonny, Rivers State. The facility, the first in Africa to earn accreditation from the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (UK MCA), is also certified by DNV and approved by NIMASA to offer STCW 2010-compliant courses.

“NSML is proud to champion Nigeria’s maritime development not just through vessels and infrastructure, but by investing in the people who power the industry,” Ahmed said.

He commended AMJON for shaping maritime discourse and reaffirmed NSML’s dedication to a resilient, safe, and sustainable maritime future for Nigeria and Africa.

A highlight of the conference was the presentation of the Maritime Excellence Service Award to NSML by AMJON. The award recognizes NSML’s contributions to sustainable shipping and the transformation of Nigeria’s maritime sector through world-class training, innovation, and strategic investment.

Through its Structured Cadetship Development Programme (SCDP), NSML has trained over 200 cadets, leading to an 85% Nigerianisation of its vessel crews and 100% Nigerian staffing of its onshore operations.

NSML also operates one of Africa’s most advanced maritime simulation suites, providing immersive, real-time training in bridge, engine room, cargo operations, and emergency response.

Beyond training, NSML continues to lead in maritime transformation. The company is overseeing the construction of a 23,000m³ LPG vessel in South Korea and renewing its fleet with modern, dual-fuel LNG carriers such as AXIOS II and AKTORAS.