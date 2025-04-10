NSML, Temile Sign LOI For Ship Construction Supervision Services

Share

NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) and Temile Development Company have taken a significant step toward enhancing Nigeria’s maritime capabilities with the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) for ship construction services.

The agreement pertains to the construction of one Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) at Hyundai Heavy Industries Company Limited (HHICL) shipyard in South Korea.

The signing took place at the Dorchester Hotel in Park Lane, London, on the sidelines of a shipbuilding contract ceremony between Temile Development Company Ltd and HHICL.

Sophia Horsfall, NSML’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, disclosed this in a statement, highlighting the milestone event.

NSML’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed, expressed gratitude to Temile Development Company for entrusting NSML with the supervision of the vessel’s construction.

He noted that the partnership builds on the success of the LPG Alfred Temile 10 project, which NSML previously supervised.

“This collaboration underscores the strong and cooperative relationship between NSML and Temile, driving advancements in maritime operational excellence both locally and internationally,” Ahmed remarked.

The construction supervision services are slated to begin in February 2027 and continue until the vessel’s delivery in January 2028, aligning with the project’s master schedule.

The VLGC is expected to bolster Nigeria’s capacity in the global gas shipping industry.

NSML, an integrated shipping and marine services provider, offers a broad spectrum of high-quality services, including technical management, terminal management, maritime project management, training, consultancy, crew management, and business advisory services.

