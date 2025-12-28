NSML Reboots Cadetship Scheme, Sends 21 Nigerian Trainees To Sea On Foreign Vessel

I n a strategic move to rebuild Nigeria’s seafaring capacity and position the country for relevance in global shipping, NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) has revived its Seafarers Cadetship Development Programme (SCDP), inducting 21 cadets from two federal maritime institutions for sea-time training onboard foreign-going vessels.

The revived programme, which targets students of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, and the Nigerian Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, is designed to tackle one of the most persistent challenges in Nigeria’s maritime education system access to structured sea-time training required for professional certification and global employability.

Of the newly inducted cadets, 13 were selected from MAN, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, while eight came from NMU, Delta State. The cadets will undertake mandatory sea-time training onboard NLNG and NSML-managed vessels operating internationally, exposing them to modern shipping operations and evolving maritime technologies.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSML, Abdulkadir Ahmed, said the relaunch of the SCDP underscores the company’s commitment to developing competent Nigerian seafarers who can meet international standards.

“The cadetship scheme is a comprehensive and structured learning programme designed to equip young Nigerians with the skills, knowledge and professional competence required to excel in today’s dynamic shipping industry,” Ahmed said.

“Seafarers are the lifeblood of the maritime sector, and investing in their development is critical to the growth of Nigeria’s shipping industry and global trade participation.” He explained that the programme was originally conceived to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of energy products while simultaneously building a sustainable pool of maritime professionals for the country.

Also speaking at the event, Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr. Jubril Abba, stressed the urgency of Nigeria deepening its investment in maritime manpower development.

Abba drew attention to the Philippines, which currently supplies about 25 per cent of the world’s seafaring workforce. According to him, the country’s dominance is the product of deliberate long-term policies, sustained training and strategic human capital development.