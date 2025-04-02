NSML Engages 300 NIMASA Cadets For Seatime, Employs 100

Share

NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) has made provision of sea time for 300 cadets under the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)’s National Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP).

The Managing Director of NSML, Abdulkadir Ahmed, noted that a lot of them had finalised their programmes and achieved their certifications, while quite a few of them had been employed within NSML.

Ahmed said this in Lagos at an event to launch the company’s new logo, saying that close to 300 cadets had actually sailed on NSML vessels, about 200 have finalised their certifications, while 100 have been employed by NMSL.

He explained: “The challenge of sea berth is a global challenge, but more so in Nigeria because we are a growing industry in terms of shipping, the number of vessels that are sea going are limited.

“We are looking at more opportunities to provide additional berth spaces so that we can even take a bit more.” Also, the managing director noted that the War Risk Insurance (WRI) premiums which was slammed on Nigeria-bound ships by foreign shipping companies due to the insecurities in the Gulf of Guinea region had been removed.

Ahmed stressed that the launch of the company’s logo had marked a significant turning point in its evolution into a leading integrated marine services company and its growth, diversification and expansion into new markets and service offerings.

Abdulkadir noted that the recorded successes of the Deep Blue Project, anchored by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) was responsible for the removal of the war risk insurance.

He explained: “War Risk is a perception of safety in the region, and I am glad to mention the fact that the NIMASA deep blue project has significantly addressed the concerns of safety within West African waters.

“When it comes to war risk insurance, if I recall correctly, it has been removed. However, for it to be sustained, we need to continue to create an environment that is safe and secure because this can change at any moment.

“We really want to commend NIMASA for what they have done in terms of the Deep Blue Project, it has really enhanced security within the Gulf of Guinea.”

