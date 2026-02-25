NSML Engages 30 Cadets Onboard Ships For Sea-Time Training

The NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) has taken 30 cadets from the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) for sea-time training on board its 13 vessels.

At the induction programme held in Port Harcourt, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the ministry’s Director of Press, Anastasia Ogbonna, lauded the MoU between the NSML and the academy.

Oyetola explained: “I use this opportunity to appeal to other ship owners and other stakeholders in the maritime industry to please borrow a leaf from what we are witnessing today. “If you have the opportunity, please train more cadets.

The more cadets we have, the more it will be possible for us to have our own people navigating the over 800 kilometers of coastline. “If we have these capable hands driving our coastal waters, what else can we want? It will promote ecotourism. It will promote business. It will make it easy to travel by water. This initiative will not only strengthen indigenous manpower capacity but will supply globally competitive seafarers from Nigeria.”

Also, the Managing Director/CEO of NSML, Abdul-Kadir Ahmed, explained that the human element was the most critical element in maritime operations.

According to him, in December 2025, NSML signed a strategic agreement with the academy to provide structured training for cadets through its Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCOE), noting that the decision was not accidental.

Ahmed explained: “It was a deliberate investment in people, the most critical element in maritime operations, and today we are witnessing the first fruits of that commitment. This induction is another strong testament to NSML’s unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence, capacity development, and industry leadership.

“Over the years, NSML has built a reputation as a leading provider of maritime and shipping services, not only in Nigeria but across the African continent. Our track record of developing competent and globally competitive seafarers is well established, and it continues to stand us in good stead in the industry.

“The establishment of MCOE was anchored on a simple but powerful vision: to build a premier maritime training institution that delivers world-class programs, produces capable professionals, and supports the long-term sustainability of the maritime workforce.

Through MCOE, NSML has continued to raise the bar, offering specialized courses, simulator-based training, and professional development pathways that match international best practices.

“This partnership with MAN strengthens that aspiration. It brings together two institutions that share a common philosophy: that the future of the maritime sector depends on how well we train, mentor, and empower young Nigerians.

It also reflects the progressive thinking of both organisations, to invest consistently in human capital development, to strengthen local capacity, and to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the Nigerian maritime industry.