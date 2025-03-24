NSML Becomes World-Class Provider In Maritime Services

Share

NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) has unveiled a new company logo, marking a significant milestone in its evolution into a world-class integrated marine services provider.

The rebranding signifies growth, diversification, and expansion into new markets and service offerings.

Speaking on Monday in Lagos, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abdulkadir Ahmed, explained that the updated visual identity aligns with NLNG Group’s broader rebranding project, which began with NLNG’s rebranding in 2024.

Ahmed emphasized that the new logo reinforces NSML’s commitment to collaborative success, excellence, and sustainability in the maritime sector.

The logo features an “advanced swivel” in green, lemon, and blue, symbolizing NSML’s agility, evolution, and growing role as a world-class provider of integrated maritime services.

As a member of the NLNG Group, the design also reflects NSML’s crucial role in connecting energy production with global markets.

He explained that the new logo is more than just a visual update but embodies the company’s core values of professionalism, teamwork, respect, excellence, and care.

He noted that it reaffirms NSML’s mission to provide cost-efficient maritime services in a safe, reliable, and sustainable manner.

He added that the change also reflects NSML’s vision to become a globally recognized leader in integrated shipping and maritime services, offering innovative and sustainable solutions.

According to Ahmed, NSML provides world-class integrated shipping and maritime services while fostering international maritime skills and standards in Nigeria.

He stated that over the years, the company has remained committed to excellence in service delivery and has earned the right to aim for greater leadership in the industry.

He added that the new brand inspires the company to pursue that leadership position.

He further explained that as part of the NLNG Group, NSML plays a crucial role in linking energy production to markets.

He noted that as the energy landscape evolves, so does the company, expanding from traditional ship management to becoming a full-scale maritime solutions provider.

He emphasized that through smart innovation, NSML is driving sustainable development across Africa while supporting the global transition to cleaner energy, positioning itself at the forefront of industry growth and the push for a greener future.

Describing the significance of the logo’s colours, Ahmed stated that the green represents NSML’s strong commitment to safety, leadership in the maritime industry, and sustainability.

He said the blue signifies NSML’s reliability and operational excellence, while the lemon colour symbolizes innovation, commitment to excellence, and forward-thinking maritime solutions for a sustainable energy future.

The rebranding is expected to strengthen NSML’s brand identity, positioning it as a leading provider of integrated maritime services within and beyond Nigeria.

Also speaking, Sophia Horsfall, NSML’s General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, noted that NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited is a renowned name in the maritime industry, offering a comprehensive range of top-tier shipping, marine, and maritime services.

She recalled that NSML was incorporated as a private limited liability company on October 9, 2008.

Over the years, the company has evolved from a primarily manning company into an international maritime services firm, now providing terminal management, maritime training, maritime project management, maritime consultancy, and business advisory services.

Horsfall concluded that with a commitment to professionalism, innovation, and customer satisfaction, NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited continues to set new standards and lead the way in the maritime sector.

