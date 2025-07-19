NSML Advocates Training For Environmental Compliance

The NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) has called for regular updates to maritime training curricula to align with environmental compliance, digital operations, cybersecurity, and the application of international maritime conventions.

The company emphasised the crucial role of maritime training and capacity development in navigating the evolving global maritime regulatory landscape.

Speaking at the Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON) Conference held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, the Managing Director of NSML, Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed represented by the Manager, Finance & Corporate Services, Mr. Mutiu Olayiwola presented a paper titled “The Evolving Global Maritime Regulatory Environment: The Role of Maritime Training and Capacity Development.”

Ahmed noted that the maritime industry, the backbone of global trade, is undergoing rapid regulatory shifts driven by environmental concerns, technological advancements, and human capital demands.

In a statement by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, the managing director stressed that the new regulatory terrain shaped by the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) decarbonisation goals and increasing cyber threats demands a maritime workforce that is skilled, adaptable, and future-ready.

“Compliance, safety, and operational efficiency hinge on our ability to train and empower seafarers and maritime professionals to meet the moment,” Ahmed stated.

He also highlighted NSML’s ongoing investments in human capital development, especially through its Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCOE) in Bonny, Rivers State. The MCOE, the first African training centre to be accredited by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (UK MCA), is also certified by DNV and approved by NIMASA to deliver STCW 2010-compliant courses.

“NSML is proud to champion Nigeria’s maritime development, not just through vessels and infrastructure, but by investing in the people who power the industry,” Ahmed added.

He commended AMJON for shaping maritime discourse and reaffirmed NSML’s commitment to building a resilient, safe, and sustainable maritime future for Nigeria and Africa.

A highlight of the event was AMJON’s presentation of the Maritime Excellence Service Award to NSML, recognising its contributions to sustainable shipping and maritime transformation through world-class training, operational innovation, and strategic investments.

Through its Structured Cadetship Development Programme (SCDP), NSML has trained over 200 cadets many of whom are now employed within the company achieving an 85% Nigerianisation of ship crews and 100% staffing of onshore operations with Nigerians.

NSML also operates one of Africa’s most advanced maritime simulation suites, providing real-time, immersive training in bridge, engine room, cargo handling, and emergency response.

In addition to training, the company is at the forefront of modernising Nigeria’s maritime fleet, including overseeing the construction of a 23,000m³ LPG vessel in South Korea and upgrading its fleet with dual-fuel LNG carriers such as AXIOS II and AKTORAS.