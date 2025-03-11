NSJID Splashes N2m On Media Grassroots Awards Winners

Share

The Nigeria Sports Journalists in Diaspora at the weekend splashed N2million on the winners of the maiden edition of the Grassroots Award for deserving journalists in print, radio, television and online as they try to encourage young and upcoming journalists in Nigeria.

Jacob Ajom of Vanguard Newspapers beat Abiodun Adewale and Olawale Olaniran to the print award, while Channels’ TV’s Cecelia Omorogbe was the winner in the television category.

Hassan Abdulsalam of Pulse Sports Nigeria emerged as the winner in the Social/Online media category ahead of Samuel Ahmadu and Naifooty with Maxwell Lawrence the winner in Radio ahead of Dayo Amusan and Tony Bekederemo.

The organisers announced the winning prize of N500,000 to each winner while the national SWAN announced a to – ken to support all the winners.

Speaking during the event that took place at the Media Hall of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, the chairman of the occasion, former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Bolaji Ojo-Oba, applauded the organisers for coming up with the award, describing the sports media as set of people that moulded him during his days as an administrator as he congratulated all the winners.

